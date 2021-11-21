Kourtney Kardashian listening to Adele’s emotional song ‘My Little Love’

 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Sunday Nov 21, 2021

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has disclosed that she was listening My Little Love, an emotional song by British singer Adele.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Instagram and shared the still of Adele’s song and disclosed she was listening to it.

Kourtney is listening the emotional song after a month following her engagement to US musician Travis Barker.

“My Little Love,” is the soulful third track on Adele’s new album 30.

The emotional song contains recordings of herself and her nine-year-old son, Angelo, discussing her feelings about her breakup with Simon Konecki, Angelo's father.

Adele released her first album in six years on Friday, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.

