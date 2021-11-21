Meghan Markle criticsed for not offering condolence over her uncle's death

Meghan Markle has been criticised by British royal experts for not offering condolence to the family of her uncle.

Sharing an interview of the Duchess' aunt, Daily Mail's Richard Eden said "Compassion into action" isn't that what Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity is all about.

According to a US publisher, Meghan Markle's aunt Pam said she was hurt at not hearing from the Duchess nearly three months after the death of her uncle.

The report said "Joseph "JJ" Johnson, 72 had doted on Meghan but family ties were strained when he gave pictures of her to the press.

He died in August after long battle with congestive heart failure. "We have had no words of condolence from Meghan. Some of y family members are upset that she hasn't reacted out," said Meghan's aunt.

She added, "I understand that with her royal status Meghan has a lot going on, but still it hurts not to heard from her. She obviously excludes those who are of no use in her self promotion."

Royal expert Angela Levin said, Meghan "obviously excludes those who are of no use in her self promotion."

