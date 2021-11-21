 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Web Desk

Salma Hayek recalls almost getting stabbed in Hollywood

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Salma Hayek, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, November 19, recalled her early struggles in Hollywood including almost getting stabbed, reported People.

Looking back on her career during the acceptance speech on Friday, the 55-year-old shared how a poor man who was “very messed up” had tried to attack her in the early 90s after she ignored his catcalling.

“Every time I thought about Hollywood Boulevard, this is what I remember," she shared, adding, "The truth is that when I went home that night, I said 'What am I doing here? Nobody wants me. I mean, I almost got killed today.'"

Hayek also said she faced racism in the industry because of her Mexican heritage, sharing that one studio even told her, “Why don't you go back to the (Mexican) telenovelas? You'll never find a job here.”

The actor was at one point forced to think to herself: "Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country.”

However, she decided to persevere and the rest is history.

“If you ask yourself what gave me the courage to stay, I say it was because although they didn't know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins that are in the United States knew who I was. They understood that I came here with dreams like they did."

