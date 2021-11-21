Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

The official Instagram official of Queen Elizabeth has crossed 10 million followers.

The account is used for sharing "photos and videos from the work & activities of The Queen & The Royal Family."



Prince William and Kate Middleton have their own Instagram account "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" where they have more than 13 million followers.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also runs a separate account with the name of Clarence House.

"Clarence House" is followed by 1.5 million people on the Facebook-owned app.