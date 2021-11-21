 
Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene

Jennifer Aniston left nothing to imagine as she ditched her clothes during a hard-hitting emotional scene for her morning show, irking some of her die-hard fans with her unexpected action.

The award-winning actress totally indulged into the scene in the final episode of The Morning Show. Some of her fans were amazed to see their beloved actress in that scene and shared their reaction to social media.

Some of Friends alum's fans wrote nothing but expressed their reaction via emojis. While lots of others showered loved on her for her performance throughout the show. 

The 52-year-old actress, playing news presenter Alex Levy, retreats to a bathroom so her character can have a mental escape in the season two finale. She has a breakdown while battling Covid.

Aniston has  starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the Apple TV series. The complex set of emotions of her character took a lot out of the actress, who previously confessed that the role never could’ve come to her any sooner than now.

Jennifer Aniston previously told a media outlet: "It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had. I knew I was up to the task, but then there was the excavation of all the emotions in order to create this world for this woman. All of her lifelines are falling away. I would walk out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover just came off my back.”

