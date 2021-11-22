Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson recently highlighted the impact his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot helped him in dealing with the pain associated with his dad’s death.



The Rock took his walk down memory lane while speaking to People magazine.

There he spoke at length about his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson and explained, “On the first day of filming, my dad died.”

While the star immediately rushed home for the funeral to pay his respects, it was what happened after he started working again that truly warmed his heart.

The Rock explained that on the first day of his return, he became ‘overwhelmed’ by the support he received from his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

“The moment I walked in the door, Ryan gave me a big hug and said, ‘I got you, man’,” he recalled.

For those unversed, the stars have been close for over 20 years now and first met back in 2002, at MTV’s Spring Break in Cancun during the promotional events for their first feature film Van Wilder and Scorpion King.

"The love, bond and brotherhood is there," The Rock also added during his interview with the outlet.

Even Gal Gadot played a large role in helping keep his spirits up, as The Rock explained, "Gal is always taking care of the people around her and has the most positive presence."

"Gal would get the giggles, then I would get the giggles, and then we would all go," he explained. "I've never laughed as hard as I did on this film."