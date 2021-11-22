 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death
Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson recently highlighted the impact his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot helped him in dealing with the pain associated with his dad’s death.

The Rock took his walk down memory lane while speaking to People magazine. 

There he spoke at length about his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson and explained, “On the first day of filming, my dad died.”

While the star immediately rushed home for the funeral to pay his respects, it was what happened after he started working again that truly warmed his heart.

The Rock explained that on the first day of his return, he became ‘overwhelmed’ by the support he received from his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

“The moment I walked in the door, Ryan gave me a big hug and said, ‘I got you, man’,” he recalled.

For those unversed, the stars have been close for over 20 years now and first met back in 2002, at MTV’s Spring Break in Cancun during the promotional events for their first feature film Van Wilder and Scorpion King.

"The love, bond and brotherhood is there," The Rock also added during his interview with the outlet.

Even Gal Gadot played a large role in helping keep his spirits up, as The Rock explained, "Gal is always taking care of the people around her and has the most positive presence."

"Gal would get the giggles, then I would get the giggles, and then we would all go," he explained. "I've never laughed as hard as I did on this film."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’

Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’
Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’

Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’
Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report

Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report
American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Meghan Markle could be barred from presidency run with constitution amendment

Meghan Markle could be barred from presidency run with constitution amendment
Dwayne Johnson sheds light on close relationship with Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on close relationship with Ryan Reynolds
Adele rejoices as Spotify removes default shuffle: Art tells stories’

Adele rejoices as Spotify removes default shuffle: Art tells stories’
Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’

Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’
Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene

Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs
Harry and Meghan's interviews making them unpopular among British public, thinks expert

Harry and Meghan's interviews making them unpopular among British public, thinks expert
Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Latest

view all