 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

File Footage

Experts recently shed some light on the relationship Prince Charles shared with his late father Prince Philip.

Royal biographer Penny Junor made this claim while speaking to ITV News and started off by revealing some long-held truths regarding Prince Philip and Prince Charles’ relationship.

There she was quoted saying, "Charles desperately, desperately wanted to please his father, desperately wanted to do the right thing and to get his admiration and his praise.”

"And the Duke was a particular sort of man, he was an alpha-male, he wanted a son in his own image. And Charles was just never that child, and there were many occasions, I am told, that his father did reduce Charles to tears.”

She also went on to say, "Their interests were very similar, they were both artists, they were both fascinated by wildlife, the Navy and young people.”

"The Prince of Wales had his Prince’s Trust and the Duke of Edinburgh has his Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, they were so similar in some ways."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’

Meghan Markle warned against releasing ‘unauthorized biographies’
Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report

Prince Harry’s ex feels ‘lucky’ the relationship was ‘short-lived’: report
American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners

American Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Meghan Markle could be barred from presidency run with constitution amendment

Meghan Markle could be barred from presidency run with constitution amendment
Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death

Dwayne Johnson reveals Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot helped lift spirits after dad’s death
Dwayne Johnson sheds light on close relationship with Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on close relationship with Ryan Reynolds
Adele rejoices as Spotify removes default shuffle: Art tells stories’

Adele rejoices as Spotify removes default shuffle: Art tells stories’
Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’

Bridgerton creators tease Season 2 special: ‘It cannot be described’
Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene

Jennifer Aniston faces backlash over her intimate shower scene
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 million, 'King Richard' Whiffs
Harry and Meghan's interviews making them unpopular among British public, thinks expert

Harry and Meghan's interviews making them unpopular among British public, thinks expert
Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Queen Elizabeth's Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Latest

view all