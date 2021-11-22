Prince Philip deduced Prince Charles ‘to tears’: Wanted better kid’

File Footage

Experts recently shed some light on the relationship Prince Charles shared with his late father Prince Philip.



Royal biographer Penny Junor made this claim while speaking to ITV News and started off by revealing some long-held truths regarding Prince Philip and Prince Charles’ relationship.

There she was quoted saying, "Charles desperately, desperately wanted to please his father, desperately wanted to do the right thing and to get his admiration and his praise.”

"And the Duke was a particular sort of man, he was an alpha-male, he wanted a son in his own image. And Charles was just never that child, and there were many occasions, I am told, that his father did reduce Charles to tears.”

She also went on to say, "Their interests were very similar, they were both artists, they were both fascinated by wildlife, the Navy and young people.”

"The Prince of Wales had his Prince’s Trust and the Duke of Edinburgh has his Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, they were so similar in some ways."