Monday Nov 22 2021
Jojo Siwa reveals split with Kylie Prew happened 'all of a sudden'

Monday Nov 22, 2021

The couple left fans saddened over breaking up after just a year of dating
Jojo Siwa revealed her split with ex Kylie Prew hit the couple like a rock out of the blue. 

The couple left fans saddened over breaking up after just a year of dating. 

“I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship. She was my best friend,” the 18-year-old told PEOPLE on Friday. 

“And then we went to Disney together, and all of a sudden … it kind of all happened," she added. 

Siwa added that the October split helped her learn “to just trust life, and whatever’s supposed to happen is going to happen.”

Though she isn’t dating again yet, the singer said she is looking for a “cuddle buddy.”

“Trust me, I want to have a cuddle date,” she told the magazine. “So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I’ll take it.”

