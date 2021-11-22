Jennifer Lawrence touches on the decision to vanish from the spotlight

Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on the real reason she chose to get away from the limelight for a few years.

Lawrence highlighted it all while speaking to Vanity Fair for this year’s December issue.

There she was quoted saying, "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have."

"I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right."

"If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run? I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."

"Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence."

Before concluding she also went on to say, "So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."