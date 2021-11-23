Thomas Markle bashes Meghan Markle for doing ‘stupid stunt’ with Ellen

File Footage

Thomas Markle recently called his daughter out for her ‘stupid stunt’ with Ellen DeGeneres.



Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle made this claim during his interview with the Sunday MIirror.

There he claimed, “I’m disappointed she didn’t mention me. I hooked her up with a director on the General Hospital TV show and that got her a couple of lines on one of the shows which got her a union card.”

"It’s really difficult to get a job without a card so that was crucial. I paid for the card too. I’ve been disappointed all this hasn’t been acknowledged.”

“The Ford Explorer she had in her early 20s that she mentioned was a good running vehicle. I don’t remember any time she had to crawl out of the back of it to get out, like she said. The doors worked fine on that vehicle until the day she got rid of it.”