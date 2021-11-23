Sandra Bullock gushes over Keanu Reeves while responding to dating rumours

Sandra Bullock recently showered praises over her The Lake House co-star, Keanu Reeves as she put their dating rumours to rest.

During an interview with Esquire magazine, Bullock got candid about the on-screen couple’s romance in reality as she said shared “Nope. But who knows? Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated.”

“I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know,” said the 57-year-old actor.

Getting candid about her bond with The Matrix actor, Bullock expressed, "But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together.”

“And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being," she concluded.