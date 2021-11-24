Key nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

New York: Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out January 31 in Los Angeles.



Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven.

This year the Recording Academy, the body behind the gala, expanded the top four categories from eight nominees to 10, offering music´s brightest even more chances at Grammy gold.

- Album of the Year -

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West

- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -

"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA

"Freedom" - Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -

"Bad Habits" - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish O´Connell & Finneas O´Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

- Best New Artist -

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

- Best Music Video -

"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC

"Freedom" - Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" - Olivia Rodrigo

- Best Rap Album -

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King´s Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Donda - Kanye West

- Best Rap Performance -

"Family Ties" - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" - Cardi B

"m y . l i f e" - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion

- Best Rock Album -

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

- Best Pop Vocal Album -

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

- Best Global Music Album -

Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pa Pa Pa - Femi Kuti

Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems