Key nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021
New York: Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out January 31 in Los Angeles.
Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight, as Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven.
This year the Recording Academy, the body behind the gala, expanded the top four categories from eight nominees to 10, offering music´s brightest even more chances at Grammy gold.
- Album of the Year -
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -
"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
"Freedom" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -
"Bad Habits" - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise" - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)
"drivers license" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight For You" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish O´Connell & Finneas O´Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More" - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
"Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches" - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- Best New Artist -
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
- Best Music Video -
"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC
"Freedom" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U" - Olivia Rodrigo
- Best Rap Album -
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King´s Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
- Best Rap Performance -
"Family Ties" - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" - Cardi B
"m y . l i f e" - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Rock Album -
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
- Best Pop Vocal Album -
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
- Best Global Music Album -
Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
Pa Pa Pa - Femi Kuti
Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems