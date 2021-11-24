 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”
Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”

Miley Cyrus’ name was nowhere to be spotted when 2022 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Reacting to the zero nominations, the Wrecking Ball singer shared an article on 30 legendary artists who ‘haven’t won Grammys’ as she wrote along with it, “In good company."

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, who has also been snubbed from the lists, called out the Recording Academy on Twitter as he wrote, “(expletive) is wrong with the grammys.”

This comes as a shock to fans as MGK’s latest album Tickets to My Downfall in October topped on the Billboard charts.

This is not the first time artist have been unhappy with the prestigious awards as last year Halsey and The Killers called out the event while The Weeknd boycotted the ‘corrupt’ awards.

More From Entertainment:

BBC accused of allowing Meghan Markle's 'cheerleader' to spread misinformation

BBC accused of allowing Meghan Markle's 'cheerleader' to spread misinformation

Piers Morgan lashes out at Adil Ray over 'baby' comments for him

Piers Morgan lashes out at Adil Ray over 'baby' comments for him
BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views
Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: 'Rich People Problems'

Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: 'Rich People Problems'
Euphoria season 2 trailer out now! Zendaya's blockbuster show gets better

Euphoria season 2 trailer out now! Zendaya's blockbuster show gets better
Another face-to-face meeting for Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

Another face-to-face meeting for Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her incredible fashion sense

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her incredible fashion sense
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk relationship dynamic laid bare

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk relationship dynamic laid bare

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans swooning with her fit physique amid pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans swooning with her fit physique amid pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination
Is Britney Spears starring with The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol’?

Is Britney Spears starring with The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol’?

Machine Gun Kelly blasts Grammy's Recording Academy for snubbing him

Machine Gun Kelly blasts Grammy's Recording Academy for snubbing him

Latest

view all