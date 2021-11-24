Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”

Miley Cyrus’ name was nowhere to be spotted when 2022 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Reacting to the zero nominations, the Wrecking Ball singer shared an article on 30 legendary artists who ‘haven’t won Grammys’ as she wrote along with it, “In good company."

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, who has also been snubbed from the lists, called out the Recording Academy on Twitter as he wrote, “(expletive) is wrong with the grammys.”

This comes as a shock to fans as MGK’s latest album Tickets to My Downfall in October topped on the Billboard charts.

This is not the first time artist have been unhappy with the prestigious awards as last year Halsey and The Killers called out the event while The Weeknd boycotted the ‘corrupt’ awards.