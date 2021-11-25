 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

The new season of Raven’s Home will see Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symone reunite after 20 years
The new season of 'Raven’s Home' will see Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symone reunite after 20 years

That’s So Raven fans are in for a treat with the new season of spinoff Raven’s Home that will see Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symone reunite for the first time in 20 years!

Adrienne, who appeared as Raven’s bully Alana on the original show, will reprise her character in the fifth season of the sitcom which follows an adult Raven who is divorced with two children.

She will now be seen as the principal of the school that Raven’s son is enrolled in.

Expressing excitement at the reunion, Adrienne told TVLine, “I've always been hopeful about playing Alana again, so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true.”

“I always love working with Raven-Symoné. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!” 

The release date for the upcoming fifth season of Raven’s Home has not been decided yet. 

More From Entertainment:

Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations

Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations
Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career
Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede
Thanksgiving 2021: What it is and why do Americans celebrate it?

Thanksgiving 2021: What it is and why do Americans celebrate it?
'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single

'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single
Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo

Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo
Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids
Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, won't let devil win

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, won't let devil win
New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

Latest

view all