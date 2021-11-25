Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

The new season of 'Raven’s Home' will see Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symone reunite after 20 years

That’s So Raven fans are in for a treat with the new season of spinoff Raven’s Home that will see Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symone reunite for the first time in 20 years!

Adrienne, who appeared as Raven’s bully Alana on the original show, will reprise her character in the fifth season of the sitcom which follows an adult Raven who is divorced with two children.

She will now be seen as the principal of the school that Raven’s son is enrolled in.

Expressing excitement at the reunion, Adrienne told TVLine, “I've always been hopeful about playing Alana again, so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true.”

“I always love working with Raven-Symoné. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I'm 38, so we've stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we're playing the parents. It's so bizarre!”

The release date for the upcoming fifth season of Raven’s Home has not been decided yet.