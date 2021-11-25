Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture

Kate Beckinsale, a much-adored actress and model, pranked her daughter by pretending that a racy image posted of Madonna’s bottom was actually her own.

Beckinsale actually left lily in shock as she forwarded a particularly saucy shot of the Queen of Pop peering under the bed and exposing her behind to her daughter Lily and claimed it was her.

Madonna recently posted a series of her risqué images posing on a bed in short and fishnets that somehow, attracted Beckinsale as she forwarded it to her daughter to know about her reaction.



The Underworld star shared on Instagram, with the caption: "@lily_sheen had a fright." She sent the snap to Lily and asked: “Do you it’s too much that I posted this? looks good.”

The 22-year-old replied: “I’m a little confused I must say. I do think it’s a little much but it’s also very arty.”

Lily's mom then spilled the beans, and wrote: “Lol it’s Madonna. Like I’d ever."

Beckinsale was not believing that her daughter would not recognise her as she responded: “I can’t believe you don’t recognise your own mother.”

Lily admitted she was “so relieved” that her mother had not actually shared snap of her bottom. Beckinsale's daughter added that she was crying “tears of happiness”.