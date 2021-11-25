Billie Eilish takes a thoughtful route to celebrate Thanksgiving

Billie Eilish urged her fans to not celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional Turkey dinner.

The Grammy-winning singer, who is known to be a vegan, dropped a photo of herself cradling a Turkey on her Instagram story.

The Bad Guy hit-maker wrote, “Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every thanskgiving."

While asking her fans to give it another thought as they plan their festive celebrations, Eilish added "I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind."

The 19-year-old singer knows how to use her voice for the betterment of the society as she has been consistently advocating for animal rights.