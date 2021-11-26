 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s take on BBC documentary ‘struck a chord’ with the Firm

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s claims have reportedly ‘struck a chord’ with the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Victoria Howard made this claim during her interview with Australian television and admitted that the comments made by Meghan Markle’s lawyer against the BBC documentary have “struck a chord” with the Royal Family.

-

There she was quoted saying, "I think what has really, you know, struck a chord with the royals to release the statement is that Megan's lawyer was actually given air time to refute some of the claims that were made about her.

"And secondly, it's kind of removed some of this mystique about the Royal Family, being a family and not just kind of being offices working together.”

"I think that that was the key thing that I took away from it. That actually this is showing that everything isn't as rosy as we always think.”

Before concluding she also went on to admit, "And actually, they are quite dysfunctional, more than we might normally imagine."

More From Entertainment:

The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’

The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’
Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population

Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population
Prince Harry steals Prince Charles’ spotlight with furious speech against media

Prince Harry steals Prince Charles’ spotlight with furious speech against media
Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement

Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement
Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans
Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert

Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert
Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split
Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show

Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show
Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World
Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’
Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations

Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations

Latest

view all