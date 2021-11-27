Dwayne Johnson celebrates as ‘Red Notice’ becomes Netflix's most streamed film

 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Dwayne Johnson and his team are celebrating the success of Red Notice.

Dwayne Johnson popularly known as The Rock claimed that Netflix’s Red Notice is the most-watched film of all time on Instagram Thursday.

The Rock took to his Instagram handle and shared his celebration by toasting a glass of Teremana tequila.

"It's a history-making RED NOTICE @teremana Thanksgiving weekend around the world," Johnson, 49, wrote.


"In just 11 days you've officially made RED NOTICE the BIGGEST @Netflix FILM EVER. Shattering all records across the board!!!"

Johnson  further added that the film was "on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME," including film and television, saying he was "stunned and humbled."

According to Deadline, the action film starring Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds has been watched for a million hours around the world.

The story revolves around an Interpol agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Reynolds) to track down and capture another of the world's most wanted criminals (Gadot).

The film was also Netflix's most expensive movie project to date, with a $200 million budget.

