Saturday Nov 27 2021
'That smile when you know Katrina Kaif is going to be your wife'

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

That smile when you know Katrina Kaif is going to be your wife

Although Vicky Kaushal's cousin has categorically rejected the speculation that the actor is marrying Katrina Kaif in December, his fans are convinced that the marriage will take place next month as reported by the media.

When Vicky shared a picture on Instagram on Saturday, hundreds of fans flooded his comments section to ask whether the reports regarding his marriage to Katrina are true.

 "That Smile when you know Katrina Kaif is going to be you wife," wrote one fan.

Another said, "Can u just announce your wedding,  its getting annoying."

Many other fans posted funny some comments about his affair with the "Sooryavanshi actress but Vicky decided not to answer any of the questions about his marriage .


