Sunday Nov 28 2021
Kanye West wants his 'family back together' in Thanksgiving prayer

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Rapper Kanye West recently shared his 2021 Thanksgiving video message with fans in the hopes of “getting my family back together.”

He shared his prayer to Instagram and it featured a five-minute video that counted his blessings from this year.

The clip features a choir singing session videotaped from a dimly lit room where Kanye said, “Hello my name is Ye and this is my super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer. On this Thanksgiving I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans and our haters we love you too.”

“On thanksgiving on Christmas morning, not the night before or the day after, just the morning-- We’re thankful for our current civilization of 8 billion people our ancestors and our children.”

“I’m writing this prayer on the way back from taking my mini me to his first football game. Saint got to play catch with Tom Brady before the game. My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things: me and my wife's face."

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

In the lengthy prayer, he also went on to acknowledge some of his “misactions” and even the impact of his "hair-trigger temper" which was "heightened" by his alcohol abuse.

I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure."

He also took a walk down memory lane and referenced his presidency bid and said, "Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat," West referenced the Make America Great Again hat. 

"I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”

