Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report

Experts fear Prince William and Prince Charles will always have some form of contention ‘hanging overhead’ in light of their futures as Kings of England.



Royal author Penny Junor made this claim during her interview with Newsweek.

There she claimed, "I think it's always going to be a little bit difficult. They are two people doing a very similar job.”

"With all fathers and sons I think there's an element of competition, the older man not really wanting to step over just yet and let the younger take his crown. I think that's always going to be a slight issue."