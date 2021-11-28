 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report
Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report

Experts fear Prince William and Prince Charles will always have some form of contention ‘hanging overhead’ in light of their futures as Kings of England.

Royal author Penny Junor made this claim during her interview with Newsweek.

There she claimed, "I think it's always going to be a little bit difficult. They are two people doing a very similar job.”

"With all fathers and sons I think there's an element of competition, the older man not really wanting to step over just yet and let the younger take his crown. I think that's always going to be a slight issue."

More From Entertainment:

The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report

The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report
Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort

Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort
Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'

Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'
Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report

Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report
Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report

Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report
Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign

Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign
BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary

BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary
Royals bash ‘overblown, unfounded’ claims from scathing documentary: report

Royals bash ‘overblown, unfounded’ claims from scathing documentary: report
Lady Gaga touches on Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis struggle

Lady Gaga touches on Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis struggle
Kanye West wants his ‘family back together’ in Thanksgiving prayer

Kanye West wants his ‘family back together’ in Thanksgiving prayer
Jennifer Lope ‘feels she’s truly meant to be’ with Ben Affleck after Thanksgiving: source

Jennifer Lope ‘feels she’s truly meant to be’ with Ben Affleck after Thanksgiving: source
Hailey Bieber lends her modeling skills to husband Justin’s clothing brand

Hailey Bieber lends her modeling skills to husband Justin’s clothing brand

Latest

view all