Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal was snapped outside his rumoured bride-to-be Katrina Kaif's residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday.

The actor, who is in the news for his wedding romours with Katrina, was pictured leaving the actress' residence. He was seen wearing a blue tee and a pair of shades and leaving Katrina Kaif's house in a car.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married in Rajasthan in the second week of December if rumours are to be believed.

The rumoured couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai before kicking off the wedding festivities at five-star luxury heritage hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

It is pertinent to note that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are still keeping mum about all the hullabaloo but nothing can stop the media from getting the scoop, especially when it involves a Bollywood wedding.

