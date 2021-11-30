 
Victoria Beckham enjoys party with her loved one after British Fashion Awards

Victoria Beckham shared glimpse of her healthy diet on Tuesday as she enjoyed lunch with son Romeo after the British Fashion Awards.

Sharing the snaps on her Instagram stories, the David Beckham's wife wrote: 'On set shooting with @romeobeckham...His lunch... Mine [laughing emoji].

Victoria Beckham enjoys party with her loved one after British Fashion Awards

Romeo Beckham, who attended the British Fashion Awards the night before, was busy with his head in his phone as he relaxed in a white robe on his break from modelling.

The 47-year-old fashion designer chowed down on a sparse plate of two pieces of salmon and an avocado. While her 19-year-old son enjoyed a ham pizza.

The former Spice Girls member joked with her teenager as she attempted to get his attention by tagging him in her Instagram story. She wrote: 'Conversation is thrilling,'

David and Victoria Beckham's son put his dapper sense of style on display as he appeared in black tailored suit at the star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night. 

