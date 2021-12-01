Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021
Television personality Kim Kardashian will be honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards for crossing various milestones in the fashion world.
The 40-year-old reality star "will be honored for her keen fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade," said a press release from Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.
"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry."
The event will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on December 7 when Kim Kardashian will also receive two other awards.
Kim Kardashian leveraged her reality show stardom to build a lucrative brand that let her fortune have exponential growth with her Skims shapewear, lounge lines, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance offerings.
In addition to all ventures, she also launched a mobile game in 2016 that earned her over $50 million. Her wealth ultimately landed her a place in Forbes’ billionaire list in April of this year.