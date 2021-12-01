 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Lily Collins poses in BANGS
Lily Collins poses in BANGS 

Lily Collins unveils a new look!

The Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins, 32, posed in her bangs in debut pictures on Instagram Tuesday with costar Ashley Park.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and captioned it, "New bangs, old habits. Yup, they're real! Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day…"

The actress donned a striped cold-shoulder shirt with a tan skirt and black stockings in the photos.

Meanwhile, Collins' husband, Charlie McDowell, responded to her love lady with a string of love-eyes and fire emojis.

The co-star Park, who plays Emily Cooper's bestie Mindy in the Netflix series also commented, "Couldn't be happier to be by your side again ????," to which Collins responded, "I've missed it SO!????."

Collins and Park are presently doing press for the second season of Emily in Paris, which premieres on Dec. 22.

More From Entertainment:

Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

Virgil Abloh’s hometown to mark ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023

'Money Heist’ spinoff titled ‘Berlin’ set to premiere on Netflix in 2023
Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero

Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero
Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Celeb astrologer says Meghan and Harry's stars intertwine perfectly

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her

Kelly Osbourne lashes out at tabloid for 'fat shaming' her
Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers
Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen

Donald Trump claims Meghan Markle has 'used' Prince Harry to 'hurt' the Queen
Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'

Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'
Tom Holland heaps praises on Zendaya's 'unreal' fashion sense: 'It's amazing'

Tom Holland heaps praises on Zendaya's 'unreal' fashion sense: 'It's amazing'
Jennifer Aniston's cheat meal consists of 'one potato chip': 'I’m good at that'

Jennifer Aniston's cheat meal consists of 'one potato chip': 'I’m good at that'
‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed records statement in fatal shooting

‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed records statement in fatal shooting
Josephine Baker honoured at France’s Pantheon

Josephine Baker honoured at France’s Pantheon

Latest

view all