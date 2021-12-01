Lily Collins debuts new hair ahead of 'Emily In Paris' season 2

Lily Collins poses in BANGS

Lily Collins unveils a new look!

The Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins, 32, posed in her bangs in debut pictures on Instagram Tuesday with costar Ashley Park.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and captioned it, "New bangs, old habits. Yup, they're real! Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day…"

The actress donned a striped cold-shoulder shirt with a tan skirt and black stockings in the photos.



Meanwhile, Collins' husband, Charlie McDowell, responded to her love lady with a string of love-eyes and fire emojis.

The co-star Park, who plays Emily Cooper's bestie Mindy in the Netflix series also commented, "Couldn't be happier to be by your side again ????," to which Collins responded, "I've missed it SO!????."

Collins and Park are presently doing press for the second season of Emily in Paris, which premieres on Dec. 22.