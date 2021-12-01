 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

The actress shed light on her COVID-19 journey saying she gained weight excesively
The actress shed light on her COVID-19 journey saying she gained weight excesively

Jennifer Coolidge said she did not feel physically confident for bagging her iconic White Lotus role.

The actress shed light on her COVID-19 journey, saying she gained weight excesively 'eating to death' during that time. 

“I just didn’t want to be on camera that fat because of my excessive eating during COVID,” the 60-year-old told Page Six at the Gotham Awards on Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street.

Coolidge admitted that she gained the weight because “I thought we were all going to die, I really did, so I was just eating myself to death. Vegan pizzas, sometimes five or six in a day.”

The Legally Blonde star said she gave up on the role before her friend sat her down and talked some sense into her.

She added that she told her friend she was nixing the offer because “I’m fat right now. And she said, ‘Jennifer this is all you have! What the [expletive]?’ She was like, ‘These opportunities don’t come around, you idiot!'”

“We all need these friends,” she explained. “A lot of actors make huge mistakes, I don’t know why, we want a great moment to happen but then when it comes along we somehow talk ourselves out of it, I think that’s very typical of an actor, to screw it up for themselves but I had a great friend that stopped me from doing that.”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs
Queen still enjoys her daily wine after quitting alcohol

Queen still enjoys her daily wine after quitting alcohol
Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall
Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister

Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister
Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy
Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview
From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021

From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021
Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’

Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’
Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'
Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Latest

view all