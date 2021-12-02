Mariah Carey shares her Do’s and Don’ts for an epic Christmas

Lyricist and singer Mariah Carey recently spilled the beans on some of her beloved Do’s and Don’ts for the Christmas season.



Carey weighed in on her personal hacks to make the most of the Christmas season while speaking to People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "Christmastime really is my favourite part of the year. But it's not like, 'Oh, I only emerge from the sea at Christmastime'. But I live for that stuff, and it makes me laugh."

She also shared some Christmas Do’s and Don’ts with the interviewer.



Some of the Do’s included Mistletoe, Artificial Christmas trees as well as Milk and cookies for Santa.



The don’ts left fans cracking up in fits of giggles and included things like, Christmas decorations in October ("Only if you're under duress), Ugly" Christmas sweaters and Homemade tinsel.





