Friday Dec 03 2021
Demi Lovato says they are no longer 'California sober:' Read what the star really means

Friday Dec 03, 2021

The 'Heart Attack' singer said from now on they will only be 'sober sober'/File footage

Demi Lovato came forth revealing they have given up on her California sober ways. 

The Heart Attack singer said from now on they will only be 'sober sober.'

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," Lavoto wrote on Instagram. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

For the unversed, California sober means abstaining from all substances, including alcohol, except marijuana. 

Lovato's announcement comes a day after they marked their late friend Thomas Trussell III, who died of a drug overdose in 2019, on their birthday.

"You're unforgettable," they wrote about Trussell. "We miss and love you. I mean how gorgeous is @sirtruss."

Earlier in her YouTube docuseries Dancing with the Devil, Lovato touched on their approach to sobriety.

"I've learned that shutting a door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say 'I'm never gonna do this again,'" they said, adding that they had protocols in place to help prevent them from relapsing on hard drugs like heroin.

"Telling myself I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker," they said at the time. "I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe."

