Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement

Friday Dec 03 2021
Friday Dec 03, 2021

Alexandra Daddario heaped on praises for Andrew Form right after her management confirmed that the 34-year-old actor got engaged to the producer.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the San Andreas actor dropped an adorable photo on the Facebook-owned platform.

The Baywatch actor penned down a lengthy post, expressing, “You handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met."

"You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. 

Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh," she added.

The couple stole the spotlight in July when they graced the red carpet of White Lotus premiere as a couple for the first time.

