Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles

Justin Bieber and Juice WRLD’s new song Wandered to L.A, launched today on December 3.

The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on December 8, 2019 due to accidental overdose.

The hotly-released song from the late rappers' upcoming album Fighting Demons, dishes on the drug use and mental health.

The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on December 8, 2019 due to accidental overdose.

The Baby hit-maker, on the other hand, serenaded the lyrics that detailed his mental health journey until he started combating his substance use.

The late rapper also made his drug addiction and attempts at withdrawing from the usage a part of his song.

A few weeks ago, the first track from the album, Already Dead was also released about which the Legends Never Die rappers' mother shared, "He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come.”

“Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him,” Grade A Productions quoted.