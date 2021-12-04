 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 04 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ over Prince Charles’ failed response to Diana inquiry

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘furious’ with Prince Charles and the failed response he gave to Princess Diana’s inquiry.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim while speaking on the True Royalty's The Royal Beat podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “I had quite a long chat with him [Prince Harry] two days after his mother’s inquest.”

"The verdict had come back, it was six months, and looked at all the conspiracy theories on why she died, and Harry was absolutely furious.”

“He was so angry with the way he felt he had been silenced by the employees of his father, Clarence House, and issued a statement when it didn’t really attack the press that really did upset him.”

“From the beginning, what we have seen around since Meghan arrived in the family, Harry is not been told by his family how he has to have a relationship with the Press.”

"He is carving his own way and quite a lot of basic facts wrong, almost at a point of Diana’s risk paranoia at times.”

