Dua Lipa diagnosed with laryngitis, cancels major singing gig

English singer Dua Lipa has cancelled her upcoming singing gig on the advice of her doctors.

The songstress, who was supposed to perform in New York next week alongside stars such as Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Jingle Ball has pulled out after her laryngitis diagnosis.

The 26-year-old turned to her Instagram on Friday to share her 'heartbreak' while she broke the news.

"I'm heartbroken to have to share that I won't be able to perform at the iHeartRadio KISS FM Jingle Ball due to laryngitis," Dua began her emotional statement on Friday night.

"As per my doctor's orders today, I will need to be on vocal rest for the next few days in order to fully heal."

She continued: "I am so sorry to all my fans and I'm truly thankful for your understanding. Jingle Ball has a stellar lineup with amazing performances for you all that I'm sure you will enjoy."

Before signing off, Dua Lipa assured fans that she will get back soon."Sending my love and hoping to be back on stage very soon!"