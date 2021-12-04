 
sports
Saturday Dec 04 2021
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'heartbroken' after being dropped from West Indies series

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP/File

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is "heartbroken" after he was dropped from the national squad for the upcoming West Indies tour — which will be played in Pakistan with a full crowd.

Pakistan cricket selectors earlier this week announced the T20I and ODI squads for the home series against the West Indies. The matches will be played in Karachi from December 13-22.

Sarfaraz has been dropped from both the T20I and ODI squads.

The former skipper tweeted: "Karte hain meri khamio ka tazkira is terha, log apne amaal main farishte hoon jaise (People talk about my flaws as if they themselves are angels)."

Sarfaraz Ahmed's deleted tweet. — Twitter

However, later, the former captain deleted the tweet.

Sarfaraz was last in action during the third T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka, where scored six runs off 12 balls.

