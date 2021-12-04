Hilaria Baldwin vows to protect Alec from critics following tell-all fallout

Hilaria Baldwin has taken to social media to showcase her intentions of protecting Alec Baldwin from public criticism as a result of the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



The promise was publically shared on Instagram alongside a snapshot of Alec and Hilaria’s wedding day.

Its caption read, “I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.” These were the only words that came to me when we learned Halyna had died. I remember saying that phrase over and over again.”

“Our public life is one that brings great joy in connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it gets dark. The opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming. I was afraid for you to open up because I’ve seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain. Sometimes I wonder how much one body, one mind can take. I don’t want to lose you.”

“You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE [expletive] OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented.”

“You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring.” (sic)

“So I go back to, ‘I am here, I love you, and I’m going to take care of you.’ We honor Halyna and her family. To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again.”

“My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end”.