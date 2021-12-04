La Casa de Papel: Money Heist official Twitter account leaves fans teary-eyed

Netflix on Friday released highly anticipated Volume of hit series "Money Heist" [La Casa de Papel].

Thousands of people took to social media to react to the finale of of their favorite show.

"Money Heist" became trending topic in several countries as the remaining episodes of the show were released by the streaming giant.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of "La Casa de Papel" hit 1.4 million followers as it continued to share pictures and clips featuring the cast of the series.

Some of the tweets posted by the official account of the show left fans teary-eyed.

Check out the tweets below:







