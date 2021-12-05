Meghan Markle privacy victory could lead to change in UK law: report

Ministers in UK are considering changing the law to protect free speech after a court ruled in favour of Meghan Markle, reported UK's Express on Saturday.

The publication reported that a minister argued that the "balance between privacy and free speech is clearly wrong".

A UK court on Thursday rejected a newspaper group´s appeal against a previous judgement that it breached Meghan Markle´s privacy by publishing extracts of a letter to her estranged father.

"For the reasons given in the judgments we have today handed down this appeal will be dismissed. The Court of Appeal upheld the judge´s decision that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy," the three judges said.

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and change them for the better.



"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.