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Country star Nate Smith shares real reason behind weight loss journey

Nate Smith reveals he’s dropped 75lbs so far after his health scare in 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 06, 2026

The Whiskey on You hitmaker weighed 275lbs at his heaviest
The 'Whiskey on You' hitmaker weighed 275lbs at his heaviest

Nate Smith has lost 75 lbs over the past year and a half, but his weight loss journey was never about the number on the scale.

In a new interview with People magazine published July 4, the rising country star revealed that his biggest motivation has been staying healthy enough to give fans the best possible show, after a frightening health scare in November 2024 forced him to rethink his lifestyle.

The Whiskey on You hitmaker shared that he hopes to get below 200 pounds after already losing more than 70 lbs. "I think I want to get under 200 lbs.," he said. "So I was like 275 lbs., somewhere in that world. But I want to get down to like 185 lbs. Again."

Asked what keeps him motivated, Smith, 40, pointed to his fans. "Keeping the energy on stage and making sure I do that, because I think that takes care of the fans," he told People magazine.

He appeared in good spirits during his most recent performance at Dauphin’s CountryFest’26, where he was joined by his friend Jelly Roll — another country star who has made strides in their weight loss journey (Jelly Roll has lost over 275lbs).

Smith's journey began after a severe upper respiratory infection in November 2024 became a wake-up call. The illness prompted him to confront his overeating and excessive drinking, and he realised he needed to make some changes.

Since then, he's cut back on drinking, increased his protein intake and reduced his calories.

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