Taylor Swift's wedding brings Karlie Kloss back into the spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on Friday, July 3, 2026, in a star-studded private ceremony

Taylor Swift's wedding is still giving fans something to talk about.

This time, the spotlight has turned to her longtime friendship with Karlie Kloss after a small online move caught everyone's attention. Many fans now believe that the years of rumours about the pair may finally be over.

The buzz started only days after Kloss was reportedly seen at Taylor and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

Later, while she was in Paris, photographers asked her how the wedding went so instead of answering, Kloss smiled and replied, "How’s Paris treating you?" before walking away.

Her reported appearance at the wedding caught many fans by surprise as Taylor and Karlie were once very close after becoming friends in 2012.

They, however, appeared on the cover of Vogue, spent time together often and shared many public moments.

But from 2017, fans noticed that they were no longer going out together or spending time, leading to years of massive rumours that their friendship ended.

Now, fans believe they have found a new clue. Taylor's longtime friend Abigail Anderson has started following Kloss on Instagram again.

Many see it as a sign that things between Taylor and Karlie may finally be okay.

Abigail known the Blank Space hitmaker since they were students at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee.

She has been one of Taylor's closest friends for more than 20 years, appeared in some of her music videos and is even mentioned in songs such as Fifteen.