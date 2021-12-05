 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to Chaka Chak beat
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has once again stunned fans with her killer dance moves on her new song Chaka Chak. This time the actress rocked the hook steps alongside co-star Ranveer Singh.

The Love Aaj Kal actress who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re was reunited with her Simmba co-star Ranveer in Delhi and the duo’s spontaneous performance wowed the audience.

Sharing the video of the two dancing together, Sara wrote on Instagram, “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold medal emoji).”

The Padmaavat star donned a white shirt and fitting denim, which he paired with a jacket and boots, while Sara was dressed in a traditional benarasi outfit. Ranveer improvised a salsa and there are some flashes of nagin dance as the two enjoyed the beat.

The video has already gone viral, with fans expressing their love at their reunion.

One of the fans commented, “Caught u in 21 secs❤”.

While another said, “Super se upar.”

Watch:


Previously, the 26-year-old actress grooved with the ‘Dancing Queen of Bollywood’, Madhuri Dixit, and Liger star Ananya Panday.

More From Showbiz:

'Ertugrul' star Gülsim Ali showers love on Ayeza Khan

'Ertugrul' star Gülsim Ali showers love on Ayeza Khan

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see
Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'
Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl

Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl
When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report

When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report
When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response

When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response
Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes leaked

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sangeet, mehendi and wedding themes leaked
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner

Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and more attend James Bond party by British Deputy High Commissioner
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and other stars express dismay at gruesome Sialkot lynching

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and other stars express dismay at gruesome Sialkot lynching
Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'

Swara Bhaskar reflects on disturbing questions around adoption: 'Who will marry you'

Latest

view all