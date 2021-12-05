WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has once again stunned fans with her killer dance moves on her new song Chaka Chak. This time the actress rocked the hook steps alongside co-star Ranveer Singh.

The Love Aaj Kal actress who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re was reunited with her Simmba co-star Ranveer in Delhi and the duo’s spontaneous performance wowed the audience.

Sharing the video of the two dancing together, Sara wrote on Instagram, “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold medal emoji).”

The Padmaavat star donned a white shirt and fitting denim, which he paired with a jacket and boots, while Sara was dressed in a traditional benarasi outfit. Ranveer improvised a salsa and there are some flashes of nagin dance as the two enjoyed the beat.

The video has already gone viral, with fans expressing their love at their reunion.

One of the fans commented, “Caught u in 21 secs❤”.

While another said, “Super se upar.”

Watch:





Previously, the 26-year-old actress grooved with the ‘Dancing Queen of Bollywood’, Madhuri Dixit, and Liger star Ananya Panday.