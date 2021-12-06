 
Monday Dec 06 2021
Meghan Markle left the ‘entire household on the verge of quitting’: report

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Palace sources believe Meghan Markle once “flew into rage at PA over the colour of blankets” during her limited time within the British Royal Family.

An inside source close the Palace to the Sunday Times made this claim.

They admitted that Meghan Markle once lead “half the staff threatening to quit” their jobs because “The entire household was on the verge of quitting ... it was drama, drama, drama with those two.”

It all occurred over some embroidered red blankets which were supposed to be offered royal guests but "When they arrived, they weren’t the right shade of red for Meghan and she went mental at Melissa [Touabti].”

“She complained it hadn’t gone well, that Mishal [Husain] wasn’t empathetic enough, wasn’t warm enough.”

