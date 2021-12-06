BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

BTS members set up their individual Instagram accounts on Monday after the news of them taking a break from group activities.

Within a few hours, more than seven million people have started following each of the member while one of its singers, V outshined other with 7.8 million.

See the member's first post:

RM:

J-Hope:

Suga:

Jin:

V:

Jimin:

Jungkook:

The world-famous group’s label, Big Hit Music on Monday extended a statement, announcing that the singers are taking a break to ‘recharge with creative energy’, hinting at their comeback in early 2022.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” read the statement.

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul,” the label added.



