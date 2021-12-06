 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts
BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts 

BTS members set up their individual Instagram accounts on Monday after the news of them taking a break from group activities.

Within a few hours, more than seven million people have started following each of the member while one of its singers, V outshined other with 7.8 million.

See the member's first post:

RM:

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

J-Hope:

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Suga:

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Jin:

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

V:

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Jimin:

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Jungkook:

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

The world-famous group’s label, Big Hit Music on Monday extended a statement, announcing that the singers are taking a break to ‘recharge with creative energy’, hinting at their comeback in early 2022.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” read the statement.

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul,” the label added.


More From Entertainment:

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show
Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’

Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics
Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting
Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig

Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig
Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

William opens up about ex flame and how it lead to a major change in his life

William opens up about ex flame and how it lead to a major change in his life

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Latest

view all