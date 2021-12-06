 
Monday Dec 06 2021
Zendaya makes hilarious quip over height difference with Tom Holland

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Renowned actor Zendaya recently left fans in fits with her hilarious quip about the height difference she has with Tom Holland.

Zendaya made the hilarious comment during her promotional Spider-Man: No Way Home event on The Graham Norton Show, this Friday.

"There she was quoted saying, "There's a particular stunt, I don't know if it's in this, where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there.”

She also went on to say, "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.”

But "Because of our height difference … we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

"I'm the superhero, I'm supposed to look cool and I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me.”

Before concluding she also remarked, "You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you', It's so nice to be caught for a change."

