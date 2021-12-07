 
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Prince William hailed for blaming ‘only himself’ for life problems: report

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Prince William’s biggest differentiating traits from brother Prince Harry has been brought to light.

Royal biographer and author Ingrid Seward got candid about it all while speaking to GB News.

There she was quoted saying, "It's typical, I think in California a lot of people speak like that. William speaks completely straight and you understand what he's saying.”

She also admitted, "It's Harry's anger and William's acceptance of the situation, William isn't blaming anyone, he's blaming himself for his problems."

"His job, which was very traumatic at times, he explains that beautifully. He's not laying blame, he's taking a responsibility himself and mending it.”

Before concluding she also added, "I think that's what really really shows the difference between the two brothers. They're really coming from a completely different place mentally."

