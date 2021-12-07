Khloe Kardashian gets cheering news amid Tristan Thompson cheating claims

 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian got a cheering news amid reports her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has welcomed his third baby.

Khloe, who is ‘upset’ after she found out that Tristan cheated again, has crossed 200 million Instagram followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reached the 200 million followers a few days after claims that the NBA player has welcomed his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Khloe is the fourth Kardashian-Jenner sister who has achieved the 200 million milestone.

Meanwhile, the model has also turned off comments on her several Instagram posts.

She last posted a cryptic message on the Facebook-owned app to express her anguish.

Khloe had said, “I just don't have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don't."

Khloe shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan.

