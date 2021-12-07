 
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon for his new song

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion joined Jimmy Fallon to unveil his new song, It Was A… (Masked Christmas) on his chat show, The Tonight Show on Monday.

The pandemic-themed single is about ‘how last year was just rough on everybody, said Fallon.

The 47-year-old TV host introduced his song, saying, “And you know, I just wanted to say it’s going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me.”

Taking to Twitter, Fallon also dropped an animated teaser as he wrote, “Guys. I can't believe I'm typing this but – I'm dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion."

The cute trailer also received a reaction from the 7 Rings singer as she replied, “The most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion," with Megan Thee Stallion chiming in: "Love y'all.


