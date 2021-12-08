VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are joined by their friends and family in Jaipur for an intimate wedding celebration. The couple, who has been dating since 2019, is keeping their wedding festivities private and away from media glare.

While Vicky and Katrina are yet to tie the knot on December 9, popular website Wikipedia has already declared the couple married.

While Katrina Kaif's spouse tab in the search engine remains empty, when internet users search Vicky Kaushal on the browser, they can spot the Sardar Uddham star married to Kaif.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is joined by her celebrity friends today for her Haldi ceremony. The bride and groom will host a 'bling' Sangeet for guests tonight.