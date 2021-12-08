 
Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series

Gomez will produce her first Spanish show, a true crime docuseries, for an upcoming streaming service
Selena Gomez has signed on to produce her first Spanish show, a true crime docuseries for Univision’s upcoming streaming service.

According to People, Gomez and her production company, July Moon Productions, will be producing a show titled Mi Vecino, El Cartel (The Cartel Among Us), which will air on Univision’s upcoming streaming service.

Talking about the series, which will follow the murder of a former cartel lawyer, Gomez said, “As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa.”

“Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I've ever heard. I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life,” she added.

Univision’s streaming service is expected to launch in 2022. 

