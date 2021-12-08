Khloe Kardashian responds to fans' advice about Tristan's 'cheating scandal' with cryptic message

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence over fans advice about her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, responding to fans with an emotional message.

The Good American mogul has taken to Twitter on Wednesday to thank her well-wishers for their support after news broke that Tristan Thompson's third baby mama had given birth.



Khloe, in her first response to the latest cheating allegations against the Cleveland Cavaliers player, wrote: "I love you. Thank you," with a heart and a kiss emoji.

The American TV star's concerned followers immediately jumped on the post and rushed to send Khloe their best wishes - as well as some stern advice, with one responded: "You seriously deserve a better man. Don't feel sorry for True, she will understand your decision when she grew up."

Another wrote: "Don’t forgive him, let him go." While a third wrote: "Please be cautious Khloe, we don't want to see you having another heartbreak."

Tristan has reportedly taken a paternity test after a woman claimed he got her pregnant after they slept together.

Khloe Kardashian has been in relationship with True's father Tristan Thompson, who is also dad to Prince he shares with ex Jordan Craig. since 2016.



Khloe's world was turned upside down when footage of her beau cheating on her emerged online when she was nine months pregnant with True. She forgave him, but just over a year later, it happened again.

This time, Tristan's betrayal was even worse as the lady in question was none other than Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods.