Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Scott Disick is ‘open to settling down’ following Kourtney Kardashian split: Insider

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Sources reveal Scott Disick is trying to ‘mend his broken heart’ and is ‘eventually’ open to “settling down” down the line.

Insiders close to HollywoodLife brought this claim forward during one of their candid chats.

They were quoted saying, Scott could absolutely see himself settling down again with somebody. He’s open to it, but he’s also not pushing the subject either. If it happens, it happens."

However, that is not to say Disick is ready to get back on the horse because he still hasn’t ‘fully moved on from Kourtney.

According to the Insider, "Scott is focused on his kids and work and just putting his energy into whatever makes him happy.”

At the same time though "Seeing Kourtney so happy has shown him that he can find real love too.”

“He wants to feel that feeling that he had with Kourtney, which he now knows was the feeling of being in love. If he does find love again, he will do it differently. He will cherish it and he will not take it for granted."

