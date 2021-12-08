Khloé Kardashian ‘had high hopes’ for Tristan Thompson before cheating scandal

American socialite Khloé Kardashian reportedly “maintained high hopes” for Tristan Thompson and “hoped he would change” before he allegedly fathered a third child.

A celebrity insider close to People magazine brought this claim forward.

According to their findings, Kourtney’s friends encouraged her "over and over again" to not get back together with Tristan but she did not listen "because she always believed that he would change."

The source also added, "She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people. It's just a sad situation to her."

Before concluding the source added, "She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her. Khloe's family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times."